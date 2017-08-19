Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool team selection for Crystal Palace clash

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool's fixture schedule forced him into making five changes against Crystal Palace.

The Reds boss brought Daniel Sturridge, Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner and Andy Robertson all into his side for the visit of the Eagles.

And Klopp explained that with the Premier League game coming in between the two legs of the Champions League qualifying play-off with Hoffenheim he had no choice but to shuffle his pack.

“It was a combination of the last game, the next game and the actual game, which is the main thing to think about," he said before game.

“I really think we did absolutely more than OK so far, but we cannot close our eyes and say we will try as long as these boys can go.

“It was clear we had to make changes, especially with Trent. We cannot push him through all of the games and we have the opportunities to change, so that’s why we did it at the back.

“Offensively, Daniel is back and that’s good news. I think it makes sense after a very good period pre-season then a short break with a little muscle thing that we bring him in immediately and try to use his quality. That’s the plan.”