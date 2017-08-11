Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not settle for 'plan B' despite missing out on Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool will head to Germany to face Hoffenheim in the Champions League play-off round: Getty

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will only sign their first-choice transfer targets and if they fail to do so, will not go for a “plan B, C or D”.

The Reds have already brought in Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Dominic Solanke but have been left frustrated in their pursuits of their other top targets.

Liverpool were forced to embarrassingly back down in their interest in Virgil van Dijk after Southampton threatened to report them for an alleged “illegal approach”.

Van Dijk still wants to leave the Saints but Liverpool are reluctant to go back in for him in case they are reported by Southampton.

They have been left similarly infuriated with their attempt to sign RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita, despite three failed bids for the midfielder, with the Germans insisting they wouldn’t sell under any circumstances.

And Klopp is adamant that despite those missed signings, the Reds will not drop down to their second choices to fill those positions.

“If we bring in players, we bring them in because I want them. If not, then I don't [sign them],” he said ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League curtain raiser against Watford.

“There will not be a plan B, or plan C, or plan D. The player we bring in is plan A.

“Even now, I have to make hard decisions because a few players did well in pre-season.

“I could go with this squad, that's no problem. That's what we will do and we will see what happens until the 31st.”