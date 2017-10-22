Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool display: 'We have to prove we are better defenders than this'
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s patience finally snapped with his defence, some might argue belatedly, after a torrid afternoon at Wembley.
The 4-1 defeat to Spurs was symptomatic of a campaign riddled with defensive errors, and as against Manchester City earlier this season Liverpool met a side capable of ruthlessly exposing deficiencies.
Dejan Lovren was the scapegoat when subbed after 31 minutes, although Klopp said he was not personally blaming the Croatian when he ignominiously hooked him so soon. Liverpool have now conceded more at this stage of the season than at any time since 1964.
“It is all our responsibility, what you saw today. It’s not a nice statistic,” said Klopp.
“In all the decisive moments we were not there. It’s difficult to talk about because I don’t want to create headlines, which don’t help us, but today it was just poor defending in all parts and the decisive parts it was like this.
“You cannot get results with a performance like today against a team like Tottenham, they were completely spot-on and obviously we weren’t. And that’s my responsibility.
“I can’t believe we have a worse statistic since 1964. If Tottenham needed to be genius to come through we do not have to talk but if you make these mistakes it is much too easy.”
Klopp confirmed the substitution of Lovren was due to his performance not injury, although he said he could have removed any defender.
“Yes. I really don’t want to blame players. He was not worse than Joel (Matip),” said Klopp.
“We had to change something. We had to make sure we were more stabilised. We needed more protection. I could have taken another one it would not have been the biggest difference. If it is not a good feeling that is okay. No-one should feel good at the moment.”
Klopp was damning in his summary on each of Spurs goals.
“The first goal, it’s unbelievably easy to defend,” he said.
“The second goal, all the analysis, all we knew before the game, it was clear Tottenham would play in situations like this. Usually, we all know Dejan would make a header in this situation. He missed the ball.
“Third goal, another present, we have the ball and lose it. We make the header in the middle of the park and have nobody there for the second ball. The fourth goal? It was like this today.
“Everything that happened today was so obvious. It was bad in these moments.”
Klopp remains adamant the potential remains in his side, attributing the poor defensive record to three away games at Watford, City and now Spurs – a combined 12 conceded in those fixtures. Sunday was the second league defeat, but individual errors by defenders are reoccurring.
“We have to prove we are better defenders than we showed today,” said Klopp.
“We have a normal week now so we a lot of time to train. It is an open race who shows me who wants to play next week.”
For Mauricio Pochettino the performance ended one of his most satisfying weeks as Spurs manager following on from the impressive draw against Real Madrid.
“I am so happy. It was fantastic. After Tuesday in Madrid we were ready again. How we played the first 45 mins was very good,” said Pochettino.
And on Kane he added: “Another fantastic performance, he is amazing - one of the best strikers in the world.
More significantly, Spurs’ successive home wins have ended any suggestion of a home curse in their temporary residence.
“We are starting to change the feeling it is difficult to play at Wembley,” he said.
“We are starting to think it can be our home.”