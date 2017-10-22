Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool display: 'We have to prove we are better defenders than this'

Jurgen Klopp was far from happy with his team's display - EPA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s patience finally snapped with his defence, some might argue belatedly, after a torrid afternoon at Wembley.

The 4-1 defeat to Spurs was symptomatic of a campaign riddled with defensive errors, and as against Manchester City earlier this season Liverpool met a side capable of ruthlessly exposing deficiencies.

Dejan Lovren was the scapegoat when subbed after 31 minutes, although Klopp said he was not personally blaming the Croatian when he ignominiously hooked him so soon. Liverpool have now conceded more at this stage of the season than at any time since 1964.

“It is all our responsibility, what you saw today. It’s not a nice statistic,” said Klopp.

“In all the decisive moments we were not there. It’s difficult to talk about because I don’t want to create headlines, which don’t help us, but today it was just poor defending in all parts and the decisive parts it was like this.

“You cannot get results with a performance like today against a team like Tottenham, they were completely spot-on and obviously we weren’t. And that’s my responsibility.

Dejan Lovren was substituted after just 31 minutes