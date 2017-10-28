Jurgen Klopp: Manchester City could be Premier League champions by January

Klopp is well aware of what City's devastating form could mean to the title race: Getty

Jurgen Klopp has suggested Manchester City could have the Premier League title wrapped up by January if they continue their barnstorming start to the season.

City already boast a five-point lead at the top of the standings after an unbeaten start that has brought eight wins from nine games.

During that run Pep Guardiola's side have scored 32 goals and conceded just four, while they have enjoyed a similar success in their Champions League and Carabao Cup outings this season.

It is an ominous situation for their Premier League rivals, and Liverpool boss Klopp is well aware of what City's devastating form could mean to the title race.

Asked if a team can win the league by playing 'attacking, offensive football', Klopp told France's SFR Sport: "Ask Pep Guardiola and Manchester City what do you think, in this moment it looks like they are champions in January or something.

"It's not about doing it this way or that way, it's about doing it the right way for your own team. That's one thing, and you have to respect the other teams around, they do a very good job too."

Liverpool are ninth in the table with 13 point, having won just once in their last six league games - including a 5-0 loss at Manchester City.

