Jurgen Klopp misses Liverpool training after falling ill and being admitted to hospital

Jurgen Klopp missed training on Wednesday ahead of Liverpool’s game with Southampton after falling ill and being admitted to hospital.

The German was being assessed by doctors after feeling under the weather before he was taken to hospital where he underwent for further checks.

Liverpool confirmed that Klopp was not currently scheduled to stay overnight and is due to return home on Wednesday evening, although he would require further check-ups in the coming days.

The Reds said in a statement: “The club urges that the privacy of Jürgen, his family and other patients is respected while attending hospital visits.”

It is unknown whether he will be healthy enough to sit in the dugout at Anfield on Saturday to take charge of Liverpool against Southampton.

More follows…



