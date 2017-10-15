Jurgen Klopp has no complaints with Jose Mourinho's approach at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has no issues with how Jose Mourinho set up his side: Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp has no complaints with the way Jose Mourinho set up his Manchester United side in their goalless draw on Saturday, despite suggesting that he could not deploy his Liverpool team in the same way.

For the second season running, Mourinho’s United came to Anfield with the safety catch on in an unambitious display designed to stifle Klopp’s dynamic attacking talents.

For the second season running, it worked. Liverpool were limited to only two clear cut chances, spurned by Joel Matip and Emre Can on either side of half-time, while Romelu Lukaku fired United’s only opening straight at goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Mourinho’s approach drew criticism in some quarters after the final whistle, but Klopp understands why his opposite number took a pragmatic approach and prioritised a point.

“Jose does what he thinks is right or wants to do. That's OK, makes life not easy for us. Can I moan then and say: 'Come on, open a little bit’? That's not how it is,” he said.

“I'm sure - and you probably know it better - we could not play like this in Liverpool after 125 years without a title. You start trying it, we sit back... come on, that's not possible.

“The challenge is I have to do more, I have to do what is necessary. We are challengers still and we will be for a few more years, no problem.

“A lot of teams change their style when we play them. It's not like we can say that's unfair and ask the Premier League to do something. We take it like it is.”

