Jurgen Klopp Q&A: Liverpool manager on Manchester United, Philippe Coutinho and Jose Mourinho's tactics

Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, will be hoping his side can give their season a shot in the arm by beating Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool are currently seven points adrift of their visitors, who are only behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference at the summit of the Premier League.

After answering questions on the loss of Sadio Mané to a hamstring injury and his two-year anniversary at Anfield his televised press conference, Klopp spoke to national newspaper journalists.

Here is what he had to say on Barcelona's latest interest in Philippe Coutinho and the gap between his side and the Manchester clubs.

Barcelona have spoken about Coutinho this week. What did you think about them coming out and speak so publicly about him again?

“There is another transfer window in January, we cannot change this. I have nothing to say about it. It is an open window maybe a few players will change in the future. I have no clue.

“At this moment I am really not interested. I read a lot about Barcelona in the last few days but it was about the referendum. Nothing about football.”

You said you're convinced you can still be successful. How difficult is that without United and City's levels of spending?

“In the moment when I think we cannot be successful, and there is only consolation, I go. Why should I be here as some kind of caretaker until the world creates a manager who can be more successful? That makes no sense.

“I am really convinced. Other managers have different ways to do it, other clubs have different ways to do it. We have our way. I don’t think I am the perfect manager, I only think I am the perfect fit for this club. And I feel already much more responsible than maybe I should.

“I don’t even think about going from my side and saying, ‘that’s it’. I really think we are on the right way.