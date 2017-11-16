Jurgen Klopp returns to Liverpool training ground following health scare

Klopp has been passed fit to continue his duties at Liverpool - Liverpool FC

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has returned to the club’s training ground today after being passed fit following a health scare earlier this week.

The Merseyside club are training this afternoon ahead of this weekend’s Premier League meeting with Southampton, with Klopp able to resume his duties.

Klopp spent much of Wednesday in hospital after reporting ill to the club’s medical staff, who insisted he undergo further tests. But he was released within a few hours, relieved he was not seriously unwell.

The 50-year-old was forced to cancel his appearance at the star-studded premiere for the movie ‘Kenny’ – a tribute to Kenny Dalglish – which was held in the city on Wednesday evening.

Klopp’s weekly press conference is to be held at the Melwood training ground on Friday.

Liverpool spent most of Wednesday in hospital Credit: PA More