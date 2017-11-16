Jurgen Klopp returns to Liverpool training ground following health scare
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has returned to the club’s training ground today after being passed fit following a health scare earlier this week.
The Merseyside club are training this afternoon ahead of this weekend’s Premier League meeting with Southampton, with Klopp able to resume his duties.
Klopp spent much of Wednesday in hospital after reporting ill to the club’s medical staff, who insisted he undergo further tests. But he was released within a few hours, relieved he was not seriously unwell.
The 50-year-old was forced to cancel his appearance at the star-studded premiere for the movie ‘Kenny’ – a tribute to Kenny Dalglish – which was held in the city on Wednesday evening.
Klopp’s weekly press conference is to be held at the Melwood training ground on Friday.
As Klopp’s condition improves, so too has that of his squad. It is possible he will have the strongest line-up of since he became the Liverpool manager this weekend with Adam Lallana the latest high profile player to step up his comeback.
Lallana has not played since pre-season due to a thigh problem, but will be pushing for a place in the squad at least.
Liverpool also saw Philippe Coutinho make his return to action for Brazil during the international break, and despite returning from the Senegal squad early with slight hamstring issue, Sadio Mane is also expected to be available.
Should that prove the case, Klopp will have more options than at any time during this campaign, or indeed during his two years in charge. He has rarely had the luxury of Mane, Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah fit at the same time. Lallana is yet to start a competitive match with the quartet.
There will be no better time for all Klopp’s resources to be available given a hectic period is about to begin. Despite a relatively low key start to the Premier League season, Liverpool are just four points behind second-placed Manchester United.