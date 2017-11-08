Jurgen Klopp: Sadio Mane will be ready for Bafana Bafana

The Liverpool manager spoke to his South African fans at a charity event in Cape Town on Wednesday night

With Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane set to face South Africa in a crucial Fifa World Cup qualifier on Friday, his club manager Jurgen Klopp answered questions about his player's chances to make an impact in the international game.

Klopp was hosted by a lower division SA club Hout Bay United, a team focussed on youth development. The German's taken a one week break from Liverpool and decided to visit a friend in Cape Town. At the same time he agreed to help the Hout Bay community by raising funds for their football initiatives.

Hout Bay United Football Club passed Goal's question to Klopp in front of a live audience: "Jurgen Klopp, can you please tell us how South Africa could stop Sadio Mane?"

"No," Klopp answered as the audience broke into laughter. Over the next week South Africa needs to beat Senegal home and away to qualify for Russia 2018.

"I would tell you if I knew (how to stop Mane), but I have no clue," Klopp continued.

"He played 78 minutes (creating two assists in a 4-1 win against West Ham) after just two sessions (of training), so maybe he needs to recover.

"When is he playing against South Africa again? Friday night? Yes, sorry, then he will be ready," Klopp laughed.

He's confident of his player's destructive abilities to spoil Bafana Bafana's chances, and it's now up to SA to figure out how to stop the lethal attacker.

Later in the conversation with Hout Bay United's hosts on stage, Klopp answered a question about motivating players who are not up to the required standard. The manager went on to tie this up with the criticism he's received this season for Liverpool's lack of quality central defensive coverage.

"I would never tell a player he is not good enough. If he's not good enough then he will not be in my team, then it's my fault (for having him here). As long as he is in my team, then he is good enough. All our centre-halves are good enough," Klopp stated with a broad smile, almost sarcastically which led to loud laughter in the audience.