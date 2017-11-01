Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are better equipped to beat defensive teams after Maribor win

Jurgen Klopp is confident that his Liverpool players are becoming more capable at breaking down deep-lying defences after witnessing his side overcome Darko Milanic’s stubborn Maribor at Anfield.

Liverpool had to wait until the second half for Mohamed Salah to break the deadlock after some dogged defending from the visitors, who were determined not to keep the score down after losing 7-0 to their hosts a fortnight ago.

Once the Egyptian opened the scoring, however, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge added two more before the final whistle, while James Milner saw a penalty turned against the post.

Having seen his side win by the same 3-0 scoreline against an equally-resolute Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Klopp believes that his players are learning how to beat teams who set out to frustrate them and hopes to see more of the same in the near future.

“When you see the result we can say yes. Two games in a row now, probably the next against West Ham, but yes we have everything we need for it, 100 per cent,” the Liverpool manager said.

“I don't talk about players when we lose a game but we miss three - with Gini, four - of the most creative players in the league - Sadio Mane, Phil Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Gini Wijnaldum. That doesn't make your life easier.

“Whatever you plan before a game, the players have to do a job. They have the tools, they know what to do, but the situation is always a little different. Yes, I think we are better equipped because we are more used to it.”

A happy night at Anfield carried one sour note, with Georginio Wijnaldum leaving the pitch injury after 17 minutes with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Klopp was yet to receive a full diagnosis of the midfielder’s problem but confirmed that it could keep Wijnaldum out of this weekend’s trip to West Ham United.

“Nobody spoke to me so far, I asked immediately though and the ankle was already swollen so that's probably not a good sign,” he said.