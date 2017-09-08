Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho did nothing 'unforgivable' in Barcelona transfer saga

The midfielder has returned to training with Liverpool following international duty: Getty

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his relationship with Philippe Coutinho has not been affected by the Liverpool playmaker’s agitation for a move away from the club earlier this summer.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request a day before the start of Liverpool’s new Premier League season in an attempt to force through a move to Barcelona.

Liverpool rejected a total of three bids from Barcelona for Coutinho’s services, with the Catalan club's final offer reaching £114m.

Following the close of the transfer window, Klopp faces the task of re-integrating Coutinho into his squad but the Liverpool manager does not believe that it will prove too difficult.

“I can explain it a little - maybe a few of you have had a split in a good relationship, with your wife or whatever, and it is not good to think about the time you were split," said Klopp.

“It was not the most easy time, but that is the transfer window. It is not the first time and it won't be the last time in history when similar things will happen.

“I really think we handled it really well. Not all the things in newspapers were 100 per cent right but it is normal a lot of things were coming up in a situation like this.

“But nothing I am aware of was unforgivable. The most important thing is no one told me anything where I thought 'Oh, that is too much'.

“He came in yesterday, accepted 100 per cent the situation - I didn't even have to say anything about it.”