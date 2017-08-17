Jurgen Klopp silent on Philippe Coutinho with Barcelona target set to miss Crystal Palace game through injury

Jurgen Klopp has chosen to remain silent on Philippe Coutinho's future despite Barcelona's suggestions a deal for the Liverpool is "close".

Barca have made the Brazilian their top target to replace Neymar and have seen two bids already rebuffed for the 25-year-old who has submitted a transfer request to leave Anfield.

The Spanish club's general manager Pep Segura has claimed the club expects deals to bring both Coutinho and Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele to the Nou Camp to be completed soon.

But Klopp gave such talk a wide berth and refused to be drawn on further claims that the 25-year-old, who will miss this weekend's clash with Crystal Palace through injury, has told him he wants to leave.

"Nothing to say from my side. We have already said what we have to say. Nothing new," he said at his weekly press conference. "I have nothing to say about his attitude. He has a back injury. Medical department have no complaints."

Klopp was also cagey when quizzed on potential incomings before the window shuts in a fortnight's time with deals for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and RB Leipzig's Naby Keita looking further away than ever.

"Unfortunately my English is not good enough to give 500 different answers to the same question," he added. "But if the transfer window had ended yesterday we already have a team I like. The transfer window is a very important time, but it’s also important what we do with the actual team.

View photos Coutinho is yet to return to training and will miss the game with Palace this weekend (Getty) More

“A few things on both sides [incoming and outgoing can still happen]. Everything leads to August 31. It’ll be a busy day, I don’t know if we will be involved.”