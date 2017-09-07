Jurgen Klopp warns against rushing 'fit' and 'healthy' Philippe Coutinho back into action for Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho has returned "fit" and "healthy" from international duty with Brazil but won't be rushed back into action at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Coutinho missed Liverpool’s first five games of the new season but was deemed fit enough by Brazil to feature in their recent World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia.

Despite Klopp’s insistence that the 25-year-old has returned to Anfield in "promising" physical condition, the German warned that he needs more time to get up to speed having played just 45 minutes of competitive football this season.

Coutinho reported to Liverpool’s training facility on Thursday morning after flying back from South America with compatriot and club-mate Roberto Firmino, and will now work on his match fitness as he bids to make a return to the side’s starting XI.

“It’s a little bit different,” the manager told Liverpool’s official website.

“Roberto played in the second game a little bit longer, but both are fit so that’s cool, they’re healthy so now we have to see.

“It’s of course different because Phil, I know what people think, but Phil had the back problem a few weeks ago and couldn’t train so that means he missed around about three weeks.

“Yes, he went to the national team and trained normally, but now we have to prepare for a normal season so we have seven games [before the next international break] and we saw training this morning and thought ‘OK, maybe we should use him immediately’ because he was really good, but that doesn’t make sense.

“We have now to continue with the pre-season, not too long, but in a few sessions we have to give ourselves the time because in the next month we have seven games.

“We always have the same decision to make, ‘does he need training or can he play?’ and all that stuff. Yes, he will now do a little bit more than the other boys but he showed up in a very, very good mood and looks really promising.”