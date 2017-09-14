‘Juric made me rediscover my love for football’ - Adel Taarabt

The 28-year-old midfielder, on loan at the Red and Blues, said his manager has helped reignite his passion for the round leather game

Adel Taarabt has praised Genoa manager Ivan Juric for helping him rediscover his love for football.

The Morocco international who had spells at Tottenham, Queens Park Rangers, AC Milan and Benfica admitted he had fallen out of love with the sport.

And revealed he only reignited his passion for the game with the help of the Croatian tactician.

“He gave me a week to show what I could do," Taarabt told Il Secolo XIX.

“I worked a lot, I put in a lot of effort. A huge amount. I can say that I’ve never worked as hard as here in Genoa. So much running, so much of the ball, so much pressing….

“And sacrificing in my private life? Yes, of course. You can’t have football and fun. It’s a job, I know that well. I had to change, you need to live as a real professional.

“I had lost my love for football. Juric made me rediscover my love for football.

“For a couple of years I treated it like any other job, I’d go home and switch it all off. Now I’m back to living for football.

“I’ve changed everything, I eat well, I drink well, I live well. I go to bed early, by 11 o’clock I’m out. You can’t do what I did before, in Serie A every defeat is a drama, not like in England..

“That sacrifice didn’t go to waste though, I did it all for the Grifone."