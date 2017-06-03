Juric nets again to close out his season with Luzern

The Socceroos striker will join up with the national side in good form, having netted to close out his club season in the Swiss Super League

Tomi Juric will join up with the Socceroos in fine form.

The Luzern striker netted the game's only goal as his side took a 1-0 win over Lugano.

The win leaves Luzern fifth in the table, disappointingly falling just shy of the European places, but the Australian has had a fine season.

Juric racked up eight league goals and 11 in all competitions in his first full season with the club after joining from Roda JC in July 2016. His final strike was a confident header 51 minutes for what proved to be the winner.

His form should be a boost for a Socceroos side that has had their share of trouble finding the net from open play, having not done so since October.

Juric has been a regular for Australia coach Ange Postecoglou, starting six of the side's seven final round AFC World Cup qualifiers and scoring two goals along the way.