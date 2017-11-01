Just how bad is the Liverpool defence?

Joel Matip, Liverpool's first choice centre-back, is given a talking to by referee Ivan Kruzliak - PA

We all agree it is bad, don’t we? Beyond awful. Look at the statistics. Sixteen goals conceded in 10 Premier League games. Indefensible. Literally.

So why are so few visitors to Anfield prepared to attack it? Maribor are the latest to come to Merseyside and consider crossing the halfway line an occupational hazard. Their ambition – or lack of it – was obvious from minute one. Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius’ inclusion seemed an unnecessary luxury.

Maybe the figures are skewed and muddling perceptions.

Of those 16 goals conceded, 12 came in three fixtures at Watford, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. A spin doctor can argue four goals conceded in seven matches is not so appalling.

Look even closer and only one domestic goal has been conceded at Anfield since the start of the season. Going back to last season, Liverpool have conceded only once in seven home domestic games. All with Virgil van Dijk still at Southampton.

There is a parallel universe where Jürgen Klopp is fending off questions about his back-line looking so impregnable whenever You’ll Never Walk Alone is played, the opponent will not dare attack them.

So many Liverpool home games are like this - so repetitive they should be screened by UK Gold.

Defensively, Liverpool have rarely had the chance to demonstrate flaws on their own turf.

So why does the reputation for fragility continue?

Because going back to the Brendan Rodgers era Liverpool have not shrugged off their propensity to undermine improving statistics. Those suggesting Liverpool's defence is consistently awful are palpably wrong. The problem is they are occasionally horrific, and nightmares linger.

Ragnar Klavan played at centre-half and was rarely tested by Dino Hotic Credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images