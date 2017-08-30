Just deserts: Jermain Defoe on denying his sweet tooth and feeding his craving for goals

Jermain Defoe feels “the sacrifice” most when he wants to go to the cinema and get that big bag of popcorn, or when he’s looking at the dessert menu. For someone who admits he indulged a sweet tooth when younger, it’s hard to maintain his discipline. But it’s a sacrifice worth making, especially when he’s allowed to indulge something he loves more than anything else: his hunger for goals. “There is no better feeling,” he says.
It does not just represent a change in conditioning for Defoe, but also perpetuates a different perception of the player that is worth reflecting on. The 34-year-old has gone from someone seen as prematurely ending his top-level career by moving to Toronto FC in 2014 to someone since seen as the best example in how to prolong it, given his sharpness at that age.
It also feeds into the view of a more mature player, not least after his touching and emotional friendship with the tragically departed Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery. Defoe is also now even more of an influential figure in the England squad this week for the matches against Malta and Slovakia, after the international retirement of Wayne Rooney. The Bournemouth striker is another one of those who feels Rooney was unfairly criticised.
“Obviously he has had a lot of criticism and stuff,” he says. “To be honest yeah it is a little bit strange. Sometimes I feel like it is difficult if you've not been in that sort of situation to really understand what it takes to play at the top level and deal with that sort of pressure and still perform.
“To be the highest goalscorer for England, if it was me I would be proud and I am sure any footballer would so I feel like it is a little bit unfair and we need to respect what he has done. It is a great achievement.”
Defoe knows all about the difficulty of what it takes to stay at that top level, especially since he knows his body no longer has the benefit of youth, so requires a lot more work. It’s not just about giving up those desserts.
“I do everything. Yoga, Pilates, a lot of power work in the gym, which is something I have always done anyway. And when I look back now I am lucky that I had a lot of people around me that told me from a young age that it was important to do this or do that and I was always in the gym. I eat the right things, understand my body a lot more now.
“I have got a nutritionist that I work with at the club and he gives me guidelines of what to eat, what I need on certain days. But even before that it has always been quite good. I know what I need - I have been doing it for so long now and as you get older you understand your body a lot more.
“At times it is boring. You want a day when you just want to eat sweets or go to the cinema and have popcorn but it is a sacrifice. I know when I am doing it right how I feel in games I feel fresh and I feel good and there is no better feeling. You get tempted but you've got to be disciplined.”
“When I was younger I used to have a lot of desserts. I always enjoy eating out and going to nice restaurants but now I mainly eat at home. Maybe once a week I will eat out but that is early in the week but my girlfriend says I am boring to be fair because I always eat the same things. I just want to keep it going and try and do the same as what I did the previous season. Just try and tick every box to make sure I am still performing.
“I am not super human. As you become older you do pre-season and it becomes tougher. This pre season was really hard. I do it. I can get through it but the day after I think 'I never used to feel like this 10 years ago' but I get through it.
“It is nice sometimes when you feel you have something to prove but in terms of preparation and recovery stuff I tick every box so in my mind [so] I don't feel like I'm slowing down or I get injuries or fatigued towards the end of a game. I still feel sharp and fresh. I just listen to my body and try and play as long as I can.”
And one thing that hasn’t changed is the motivation for all of this, that drive to finish, to get more goals.
“I just think it is something that has always been in me from day one. The age thing I don't really think about it. I remember the first time I walked into West Ham. That hunger, I just wanted to get into the first team and always set myself goals. You get into the first team and then what next? I want to score goals in the Premier League. You want to achieve things at the club. Then you want to play for England, then go to a tournament. Nothing has changed really.
“I want to stay in and around the England squad and hopefully go to another World Cup. So I'm just loving my football really, I've never really changed.”
He’s still thinking about another World Cup, admitting it would be a “dream”, but that attitude is also why he now fits easily into a senior squad role, why so many younger players seek advice from him.
“I think it comes naturally to me. Even at the club I try and speak to a lot of the younger players, give them advice about things they can do. And even away from football, some of the things I have been through hopefully I can help other people because I feel like it is important. My mum has always said to me if you can help other people that is a big thing.”
It is also why he has already had discussions about doing his coaching badges this year and thinking about management in the future - but he isn’t thinking about retiring just yet. Not when he’s making sure he feels this ready to play - and to score.