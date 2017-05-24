Just how good were the Ajax team of Finidi and Kanu?

To watch Ajax win over all of Europe in 1995 was to wave a handkerchief at a cruise ship leaving the shore, overwhelmed by scale but also by emotion. A group of daring kids, led by the eccentric king Louis Van Gaal, romped to the final and dispatched defending champions AC Milan in a cerebral, deliberately paced final: a certain Patrick Kluivert converting with five minutes of regulation to play.

The manner of it was rather atypical. Often in the battle of youth against experience, especially on such a huge stage (not literally—the Ernst Happel Stadion sits outside of the top 50, by capacity, in Europe), exuberance is counterproductive in the one-off stylings of a final. Van Gaal’s infamous pedantry left nothing to chance though; his football, while of the Ajax Total Football school, was less about improvisation and expressionism, and more about linearity and dogma.

Boring as that sounds, and soporific as his football now appears, it worked a treat two decades ago. Ajax were untouchable in Europe, advancing through each round without losing a game – a cold, relentless Tin Man with the heart of Peter Pan, bewitching in its simplicity. Milan, so dominant in destroying Barcelona’s Dream Team (coached by Johan Cruyff, ironically) were beaten, not once, but thrice: at home, away, and on neutral ground, leaving no one in doubt as to Ajax’s superiority.

It may have been built more around functionality than fashion, but in a front four featuring Jari Litmanen and Marc Overmars, there was some concession to style. The idea was, after all, to play football, not grind teams into the ground. The other ever-present in attack was Super Eagles winger Finidi George, a player whom Van Gaal claims he paid from his own pocket to sign, so impressed was he by the Nigeria international. It also illustrated handily the financial strictures this Ajax side had to play under.

The presence within the squad of Nwankwo Kanu gave Ajax a distinctly Nigerian flair. While the lanky playmaker was already of a high reputation at such a young age, there can be no doubt that he came on in leaps and bounds in Amsterdam, most notably improving his movement, which was initially deemed below par.

In the end, each hand washed the other: Nigeria, for its part, got back a footballer with a canny understanding of lines and, as evidenced by his sleight of foot against future AC Milan goalkeeper Dida at the 1996 Olympic Games semi-final, the ability to manipulate space, that most cardinal of Cruyff Ajax fetishisms.

