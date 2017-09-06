Just how many Marcus Rashfords are out there? Gareth Southgate ponders what might've been for England's newest star

While Marcus Rashford’s match-winner against Slovakia delighted Gareth Southgate, it also left the England manager with a lingering question: just how many Rashfords are actually out there, who weren’t given the same chance?

The Manchester United teenager continued the custom of his brief career so far in Monday’s World Cup qualifier, by seizing an opportunity, just as he did on scoring twice against Midtjylland when given his full club debut as an 18-year-old during an injury crisis back in February 2016. Southgate naturally praised Rashford’s rare game intelligence and maturity, but also commented on how crucial it was that he was given a chance at exactly that stage of his development. What could other players of the same age have achieved if they were offered the same opportunity?

“It’s a really good point,” the England manager said. “You know, how many others are there? In fairness to United he is a player they have always liked. When I have spoken to [former United coach] Warren Joyce they recognised the talent and the mentality. But really he was behind James Wilson who was on loan, Ashley Fletcher who was on loan. How many other examples are there? I don’t know but kids need opportunity. When the opportunity is presents itself you have to take it - we talked about that as a team tonight and he did that. He hasn’t looked back. Maybe if you miss that moment for some it is too late.

“Hopefully with the summer we have had with our junior teams clubs will have a bit more faith in young English players.”

Southgate also praised the Old Trafford club for their approach to youth, and the values they instil in young players, particularly through standard-bearers like Ryan Giggs. Southgate had been under-21 manager at the time of Rashford's breakthrough, and had initially wanted to give him space to breathe before selecting him, until the striker’s supreme form overtook such concerns.

“But yes, it is up to him now. He has a great platform to build from, he has a good influence at his clubs in terms of Jose [Mourinho] to keep him grounded, we will do the same here. What has been nice on his pathway is that it is all joined up. We used to speak to Ryan Giggs about which team to put him in because we didn’t want to put him in the under-21s too early. Up to this point he has been really well handled and we have to continue to do that.

View photos Rashford scored England's second goal - and winner - in the match against Slovakia (Reuters) More

“United prepare their players well, which is why they end up the way they do. To play in front of 70,000 people every week, they bring them up in a way that you know the kind of player they will be before they walk through the door. We have had Marcus, Jesse [Lingard], Michael Keane... so there is a certain type they develop because they are given good values.

“Ryan was assistant manager - Marcus had just broken into the team. We felt the under-21s would put too much spotlight on him and I think United were grateful for that. But then Roy picked him for the seniors two months later! So that plan was out the window. Blimey, you could see the impact he had straight away.

“He has the mental strength, he is very mature. When he first came to the under-21s he didn’t know the group, he was happy to speak in meetings, he has a lot of humility, I met the mum, I met his brothers, they are a good influence.

"We must also play a part and make sure he is looked after and we have shown that with the decision we made over the summer with the under-21s. The way he started the season with United we knew tonight was a game we wanted to use him in.”