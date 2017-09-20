Just what is Neymar wearing? €222m PSG star attends Tommy Hilfiger event with Lewis Hamilton

What on Earth is Neymar wearing?!

The PSG superstar, who joined the club from Barcelona in a world-record €222 million deal earlier this summer, is not short of cash to splash on clothes.

However, after being pictured alongside Formula One star Lewis Hamilton at a Tommy Hilfiger event at London Fashion Week, it appears that the Brazil international could use some advice when it comes to which threads to actually buy.

Neymar Lewis Hamilton

While not quite as bad as Hamilton, who appears to have let an amateur painter practice on his shirt, Neymar looks slightly silly in a ridiculous amount of denim.

Pairing a denim jacket with jeans has always been a no-no, but adding a bandana and red shades only leads to derision.  

