‘That is just pathetic’ - Shelvey blasted by Newcastle legend Shearer over Alli stamp

The midfielder produced a moment of madness as he left one on the Tottenham star, resulting in his dismissal on Sunday afternoon

Jonjo Shelvey was slammed by Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer after receiving a straight red card for stamping on Tottenham star Dele Alli.

The Toon midfielder was given his marching orders in the second half of the Premier League clash on Sunday after leaving one on Alli, causing widespread confusion over his bizarre decision.

To make matters worse, Newcastle had already lost two players — Paul Dummett and Florian Lejeune — to injuries before Shelvey's moment of madness.

And Newcastle icon Shearer certainly didn't mince his words, taking to Twitter to label Shelvey's stamp as “pathetic.”

Shearer wasn't the only one baffled by Shelvey's distasteful action, with former Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker also blasting the stamp.

Shelvey became the first Newcastle player since Shearer, funnily enough, to be sent off on the opening day of a new Premier League season for the club.

Oh, Jonjo...

