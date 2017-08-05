Justin Gatlin silences his critics with gold in London: 'I blocked out the boos'

Justin Gatlin insisted that he "tuned out" the hostile atmosphere of the London Stadium for his gold-winning 100m final at the World Athletics Championships.

The America, who has served two separate bans from the sport for positive drug tests, was repeatedly booed throughout his appearances here at the Olympic Park.

And in a twist to the plot, the 35-year-old lived up to his pantomime villain billing as he stormed to victory in 9.92 seconds to claim a third title at the World Championships.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of his race, Gatlin said he blocked out the jeers from the home crowd and “did what I had to do”.

"The crowd, I tuned out through the rounds. I stayed the course, I kept my energy through the semi and did what I had to do," he told BBC 2.

"The people who love me are here cheering for me, they're at home cheering, my countrymen are cheering for me and that's what I've been focusing on.

"It's just a surreal moment. I thought about the things I would do if I did win - I did none of that. It was 2004 all over again. I won by a little margin so to be able to come across the line and have that excitement... It's still an amazing night.

"It's Usain Bolt's last race. To be able to run against him through the years is just amazing.

"We're rivals on the track but in the warm-up area we're joking and the first thing he said to me was, 'Congratulations'. He said, 'You don't deserve all these boos'. I thank him for inspiring me throughout my career and he's an amazing man."

Christian Coleman completed an American one-two in 9.94 secs, with Jamaican Bolt crossing the line in 9.95 secs.

View photos Gatlin shows his affection to Bolt at the end of Saturday's race (Reuters) More

This marks the first time that Bolt has failed to take gold in any 100m final at the Olympics and World Championships.

As he did after the first-round heats, the Jamaican once again placed blame with his slow start which, on this occasion, he failed to recover from.

"My start killed me. Normally I get better through the rounds but it didn't come together. The fact I didn't get it is why I lost.

"The support has been outstanding. They have stood behind me and pushed me and I really appreciate that."