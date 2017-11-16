Justin Rose has 'target on his back' in Race to Dubai after first-round 66
Justin Rose stole all the momentum from Tommy Fleetwood, but he also believes that he is now the man with the target on his back. Such is the curious way these order of merit head-to-heads tend to work.
Rose shot a six-under 66, Fleetwood a one-over 73 and so the world No6 is now the favourite to lift the Harry Vardon Trophy here on Sunday. Yet while acknowledging that the bulk of the pressure has been transferred to his shoulders, Rose has to be confident of a third title in as many events and, yes, of being crowned Europe’s No1 for the second time.
“The target has probably shifted on to my back today but this was a great start for me,” Rose said. “I know the scenarios for the most part and it's exciting for sure. My job this week is to try to take as many scenarios as out, of the equation and just win the tournament. Let's just tee up tomorrow and keep going.”
As Rose pointed out, a victory in this DP World Tour Championship would mean victory in the Race to Dubai, no matter how Fleetwood fares. Rose, 37, is 256,000 points behind the pacesetter and requires at least a top-five finish to have a chance of replicating his 2007 money list triumph. But in a tie for second with Australian Scott Hend and only one behind the leader, the US Ryder Cup hero Patrick Reed, Rose is setting his ambitions rather higher and looking for the hat-trick following the wins in Shanghai and Turkey.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have won the last two events, but been doing so from quite a long way behind and you can't always rely on that,” Rose said. “I was definitely keen today to come out and get going as quickly as I could . I’m delighted with the way I played. I only missed one green and that was on 17 when I was only just off the edge.”
What made it seem even better for Rose were the troubles of his playing partner. Fleetwood admitted to “feeling nerves” before the round and these manifested themselves in an opening double bogey. Another bogey on the third, left him three-over after three and in danger of blowing his chances on the first day. But he fought back commendably with a birdie on the fifth and an eagle on the seventh.
Yet despite showing great chutzpah on the 14th when rolling in a 20-footer for a birdie moments after Rose had holed out from a greenside bunker for an eagle, Fleetwood three-putted the 17th and could only make par at the par-five 18th. Slow starts have turned into something of a curse for Fleetwood. In his 11 events, the 26-year-old has not broken 70 once in the first round.
“I wish I knew why,” Fleetwood said. “The start was shocking. I gifted shots away. Obviously it looks a lot worse because I was playing with Rosey, who hardly missed a shot and shot six-under. But, you know, aside from that little start, I was happy that I showed good character and got myself back in it, level par through nine. I would have been happy to have finished on that number or maybe one-under – it’s amazing what a difference one or two shots make.”
Fleetwood could hardly fail to recognise the switch of impetus. He has been leading the order of merit for so long and seemed certain to prevail until Rose picked up his £2.1m on successive Sundays.
“It is actually kind of out of my hands all of a sudden,” Fleetwood said. “The projection now is that Rosey is going to win it fairly comfortably, and the only away I can change it is to play a heck of a lot better than I did today. I really don’t want to just sit back and see what he does, hoping that he doesn’t finish in the top five or whatever. The luxury of this game is that there's three more days and 54 holes is a lot of golf.”
Sergio García is the other player in the field with a chance, but he needs to win and for Fleetwood to finish outside the top 11 and Rose outside the top four. A 70 was a satisfactory start for the Masters champion.