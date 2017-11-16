Justin Rose has 'target on his back' in Race to Dubai after first-round 66

Justin Rose stole all the momentum from Tommy Fleetwood, but he also believes that he is now the man with the target on his back. Such is the curious way these order of merit head-to-heads tend to work.

Rose shot a six-under 66, Fleetwood a one-over 73 and so the world No6 is now the favourite to lift the Harry Vardon Trophy here on Sunday. Yet while acknowledging that the bulk of the pressure has been transferred to his shoulders, Rose has to be confident of a third title in as many events and, yes, of being crowned Europe’s No1 for the second time.

“The target has probably shifted on to my back today but this was a great start for me,” Rose said. “I know the scenarios for the most part and it's exciting for sure. My job this week is to try to take as many scenarios as out, of the equation and just win the tournament. Let's just tee up tomorrow and keep going.”

As Rose pointed out, a victory in this DP World Tour Championship would mean victory in the Race to Dubai, no matter how Fleetwood fares. Rose, 37, is 256,000 points behind the pacesetter and requires at least a top-five finish to have a chance of replicating his 2007 money list triumph. But in a tie for second with Australian Scott Hend and only one behind the leader, the US Ryder Cup hero Patrick Reed, Rose is setting his ambitions rather higher and looking for the hat-trick following the wins in Shanghai and Turkey.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have won the last two events, but been doing so from quite a long way behind and you can't always rely on that,” Rose said. “I was definitely keen today to come out and get going as quickly as I could . I’m delighted with the way I played. I only missed one green and that was on 17 when I was only just off the edge.”