A host of players contended for the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, but Justin Thomas emerged victorious.

Justin Thomas claimed his first major title on Sunday with victory in the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

The 24-year-old American, who shot a 59 on the PGA Tour in January, ended the week on eight under par after a closing 68.

That was enough to secure success at the end of a dramatic final round that saw five players tied for the lead at one stage.