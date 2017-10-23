Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl half time show - 14 years after 'wardrobe malfunction'

Singer Janet Jackson covers her breast after Justin Timberlake ripped part of her costume - AP

Justin Timberlake has finally been invited back to the Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after the "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy.

The NFL announced on Sunday night that Timberlake would headline the Super Bowl halftime show February 4 in Minnesota.

This will be Timberlake’s third Super Bowl halftime performance, the most for any entertainer.

Timberlake performed at the 2001 Super Bowl with N’Sync, and he sang "Rock Your Body" with Jackson in 2004 in Houston.

That performance concluded with Timberlake ripping her costume to reveal her right breast bare except for a nipple shield.

During an interview broadcast at halftime of NBC’s "Sunday Night Football," Timberlake laughed off questions about a repeat of the infamous moment, which drew CBS a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission that was later overturned.