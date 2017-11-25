Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa

Bayern Munich have announced that Douglas Costa's loan switch to Juventus will be made permanent at the end of the season.

Douglas Costa's loan switch from Bayern Munich to Juventus will be made permanent for a fee of €46million, the Bundesliga champions have announced.

The Brazil international moved to the Serie A giants in July, initially on a temporary basis in a deal worth €6m, with the extra €40m still to be paid.

He has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Juve, scoring one goal - in a 2-1 loss to Lazio last month.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the news at the club's shareholder meeting, bringing to a definitive end Costa's time in Bavaria following his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 for a reported fee of €30m.

The winger made 34 appearances in all competitions last season under Carlo Ancelotti, despite admitting in February that he was unsettled in Munich.

He won two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup during his time with Bayern.