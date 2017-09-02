Juve confident of Alex Sandro renewal after fending off €70m Chelsea raid

Juventus remain confident of tying Alex Sandro to a new contract after fending off interest from Chelsea, Goal understands.

The Blues lodged two bids for the Brazilian full-back during the summer transfer window, with an opening offer of €60 million raised to €70m.

Juve made it clear that no sale would be sanctioned, with the Italian champions agreeing instead to part with Dani Alves, who ended up at Paris Saint-Germain, and Leonardo Bonucci, who joined AC Milan.

The Bianconeri were reluctant to see any other star turns leave and took the decision to stand firm on Sandro, with the player prepared to accept their stance.

With Chelsea forced to look elsewhere, former Juve boss Antonio Conte eventually landed Davide Zappacosta from Torino on deadline day – seemingly ending any interest in Sandro.

Alex Sandro Juventus More

The 26-year-old defender was initially intrigued by the admiring glances being shot in his direction from Stamford Bridge, with lucrative terms on offer in England.

Juve, though, refused to be drawn into talks unless the player pushed for a move, and that never materialised.

Sandro is now free to enter into discussions regarding a new deal in Turin.

He is already tied to the club until 2020, meaning that there is no rush to put another agreement in place, but Juve are keen to extend his stay through to 2022 on a base salary of €5m-a-year.

Further meetings are planned in the coming weeks and the Serie A title holders are optimistic regarding their chances of putting a renewal in place with a key figure in their future plans.