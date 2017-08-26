Juve No.10 shirt is bringing me luck, says hat-trick hero Dybala

Inheriting Juventus' famed number 10 shirt has helped Paulo Dybala begin the new Serie A season in scintillating fashion.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is relishing the responsibility of wearing the Bianconeri's famous number 10 shirt, claiming it is is bringing him good fortune.

Dybala bagged his first Serie A hat-trick to inspire Juve to a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Genoa on Saturday.

The 23-year-old helped his side out of a hole as they trailed 2-0 after just seven minutes, scoring twice before half-time and adding another at the death to improve his season tally to four goals in two games.

And the Argentina international attributes his superb early season form to a kit previously worn by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro del Piero.

"Personally, I am very happy with what I am doing this season," Dybala told Mediaset Premium.

"I knew wearing the Number 10 for Juventus would be a tough challenge, but so far it is bringing me luck."

Juve lost 3-1 away to Genoa last season and looked set to suffer consecutive defeats at Stadio Luigi Ferraris when Andrej Galabinov's penalty compounded Miralem Pjanic's own goal.

Dybala revealed the 2016-17 defeat was used as a source of inspiration in staging their comeback.

"We had talked about last season's defeat, but this time managed to fight back and recover from the rough start," he said.

"I am very happy as we knew this was a difficult game. We started a little sluggish and conceded straight away, but did well to turn it around."