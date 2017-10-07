Juventus to offer 'priceless' Dybala a new contract

Juventus are prepared to make a "big financial sacrifice" to tie Paulo Dybala down to a new contract with the Serie A champions.

Paulo Dybala will get his wish as Juventus prepare to offer the forward a blockbusting new deal in order to ward off any potential suitors.

The Argentina international joined the Serie A champions from Palermo in 2015 and has swiftly established himself as one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Barcelona were heavily linked with Dybala as a replacement for Neymar, but any speculation has failed to distract the 23-year-old, who has 10 goals in only seven league appearances this season.

READ MORE: Neuer reveals he could be out for ‘half a year’



READ MORE: Andres Iniesta pens ‘life’ deal at Barcelona

READ MORE: World Cup draw - When is it? Which teams are in the draw?

Dybala did miss a late penalty as Juve were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at Atalanta last time out, but the club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta says the forward will be going nowhere any time soon, with a fresh contract on the horizon.

"He is priceless, because we are not a selling club," Marotta told La Stampa.

"I always repeat that a player has his future in his hands and Paulo just said he wants to tie himself to our club for life.

"That means we will make another big financial sacrifice to keep him.

"We will soon lock him down to a new contract - it's what he asked us for."