Messi benched but Barcelona confirm last 16 place

Barcelona drew 0-0 with Juventus to seal their spot in the Champions League knockouts, despite starting without Lionel Messi.

Barcelona benched Lionel Messi but sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League regardless with a 0-0 draw at Juventus.

The LaLiga leaders were largely untroubled by last season's beaten finalists at the Allianz Stadium as they claimed a result that guarantees they go through to the knockout phase as winners of Group D.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde sprung a shock before the match by naming Messi among the substitutes, with Paulinho selected in the number 10 role in a robust-looking system.

Barca official Guillermo Amor explained pre-match that Messi was simply being rested before the weekend clash with LaLiga's second-placed side Valencia, and his absence did little to upset Barca's rhythm as they controlled the game for long spells in Turin, albeit without troubling Gianluigi Buffon too often.

AS IT HAPPENED: Barcelona draw in Turin

Messi came on in the second half to try to unlock a Juve defence that was without the injured Giorgio Chiellini, but there was no way through against the Serie A champions, who are a point above third-place Sporting CP in the group ahead of the final matchday.

For Barca, attention can now turn to the top-of-the-table clash at Mestalla on Sunday, with their knockout spot secure.

Douglas Costa shot straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen from inside the penalty area after only two minutes but Barcelona were largely in control of the first half-hour, the midfield quartet of Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Paulinho dictating the play well.

It was Rakitic who came closest to a first-half breakthrough, sending a deep free-kick off the right-hand post, before Paulinho failed to turn the rebound on target.

Barca had shouts for a penalty in the 30th minute when Paulinho went over a challenge from Miralem Pjanic, but the referee showed a deserved yellow card to the Brazilian for a fairly blatant dive.