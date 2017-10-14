Serie A: Immobile condemns champions to rare home defeat

Ciro Immobile struck twice and Paulo Dybala missed a penalty for the second Serie A game in succession as Lazio won 2-1 to hand Juventus a first home league defeat in 42 games.

Juve's dominance at the Allianz Stadium has been one of the cornerstones of their six successive Serie A titles, but a growing sense that their Scudetto monopoly could be under serious threat will only increase after this eye-catching result.

The hosts had won their last six league meetings with Lazio to nil, and were on a revenge mission after their stunning stoppage-time defeat to Simone Inzaghi's side in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Douglas Costa opened his Juventus account, while Gonzalo Higuain bizarrely and inadvertently hit the bar from a yard out as Massimiliano Allegri's men dominated the opening half.

But Lazio had designs on upsetting the champions once again and former Juve youngster Immobile struck twice inside seven minutes after the break to turn the game on its head and put the visitors on course for their first league win over Juve in 14 years.

Both goals came as a result of creaking defensive play between Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli and, having spurned a two-goal lead against Atalanta last time out - a game in which Dybala was foiled from 12 yards to snatch a win - questions may be asked of Allegri as Napoli's spectacular start to the season ramps up the pressure.