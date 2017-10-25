Serie A: Bernardeschi and Dybala brilliance inspire Juventus to victory

First-half wondergoals from Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala helped Juventus on their way to three points against SPAL.

Juventus kept the pressure on Serie A leaders Napoli with a 4-1 win over struggling SPAL at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

Spectacular first-half goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala set the champions on course for back-to-back league wins, before Gonzalo Higuain and Juan Cuadrado struck after the break.

Alberto Paloschi had given SPAL hope of a comeback by making it 2-1 but they saw a potential equaliser disallowed for offside and have now picked up just one point from their last eight games to sit second-from-bottom of the table.

Bernardeschi's stunning volley put Juve ahead early on and another fine free-kick from Dybala doubled the lead after only 22 minutes, as Massimiliano Allegri's side threatened a repeat of the goalscoring form they showed in the 6-2 thrashing of Udinese last time out.

SPAL recovered from their early jitters to make life more difficult but their heads dropped again when Higuain and Cuadrado scored in quick succession not long after the disallowed goal, and only a belated offside call denied the Argentina striker what would have been his 100th Serie A goal late on.

There was even a chance for Claudio Marchisio to make his first appearance since the opening-day win over Cagliari, the midfielder having recovered at last from a knee injury, as Juve cruised to the win that keeps them three points behind Napoli.

SPAL did well to withstand Juve's early pressure until Bernardeschi broke the deadlock with a moment of brilliance. Douglas Costa cushioned Dybala's low cross into the winger's path and he unleashed a superb volley that sailed into the top-left corner of the net.