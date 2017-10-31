Juventus' Asamoah eyeing Sporting Lisbon scalp in Champions League

The Ghanaian talks about his club's ambitions to claim their third win of the group stage

Juventus have eyes on nothing but three points when they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday, according to midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.

The Old Lady are set to play as guests to the Lions at Estadio Jose Alvalade on matchday four of the group stage.

Massimiliano Allegri's men currently sit second in Group D, with six points, three above their Tuesday's opponents.

"We are going to Lisbon to win," Asamoah told his club's official website.

"We want to bring home 3 points that would probably qualify us for the knockout round.

"But we know that it will not be easy, Sporting plays well at home."

Asamoah, who has been linked to Turkish sides Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, talks about the feeling of being a part of the Italian champions.

"I'm always happy to be here," the Ghana international said.

"Winning with Juve is amazing, and if I were to tell all my happy stories, it would be too long a talk.

"I'm always available and whenever I'm on the field I try to give the best."

On Saturday, the former Udinese man made his fifth league appearance of the season, lasting for 71 minutes as Juve handed AC Milan a 2-0 home defeat.

The 28-year-old capped a good outing with the assist of the Old Lady's second goal registered by Gonzalo Higuain.

"We played well without allowing any goals and that's important. I am very happy about my performance and the team's," Asamoah added.

"These are difficult games and getting home with the three points is a great thing.

"The second goal? I saw the space for a ball in so I started it, and then Dybala made a great dummy.

"Anyhow, it would have been useless if Higuain did not score the great goal he did."

Reports say Asamoah is expected to bring his five-year Juve adventure to an end in January.