Juventus’ Benatia disappointed with Barcelona stalemate

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia has expressed disappointment following their 0-0 draw against Barcelona in Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League game.

The result moved the Old Lady to second spot in Group D with eight points from five games while their visitors, on 11 points, advanced to the knockout phase with a game to spare.

Benatia took to Twitter to express his frustration, saying: "Pity that we have not taken the three points, focus on the future with the head held high!"

Massimiliano Allegri’s men will now wait for their must-win final group fixture against Olympiacos on December 5 to progress to the next round of the tournament.

Benatia will be looking forward to his fourth Serie A appearance this campaign when Juventus, placed third with 31 points from 13 games, host Crotone on Sunday.