Juventus bid for Keita Balde turned down once more

The capital side has turned down yet another offer for the Senegal international

Juventus have reportedly returned with in an improved deal to Lazio for attacker Keita Balde, but have been turned down once more.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have increased their offer for Balde from €18 million to €20 million, plus €5 million bonuses but Lazio -who want €27 million straight up- have turned it down once more.

The Senegalese is involved in a tug of war between Bianconeri and Inter Milan after turning down a contract extension and expressing his desire to leave the capital side, preferably for Juve

Lazio president Claudio Lotito is asking for €30 million euros for the 22-year-old and is reportedly willing to settle for at least €28 million euros.

The report further suggests that Balde continues to reject offers from Inter and AC Milan, Napoli and Monaco because he is holding on for the preferred move to the Allianz Stadium.