Juventus new-boy Howedes rejects Bonucci comparisons

The centre-back wants to be judged as a player in his own right and promised to give everything to the cause of a club he considers one of the best

Benedikt Howedes doesn't want to be compared to the departed Leonardo Bonucci as he looks to carve out a role at Juventus.

The Germany international - who won the World Cup in 2014 - has initially arrived from boyhood club Schalke on loan, although the Serie A champions have the option to buy next year.

Juventus were searching for reinforcements at the back following the sale of Bonucci to domestic rivals AC Milan.

However, Howedes - who will automatically trigger a permanent transfer if he makes at least 25 appearances for Juventus this term - feels he deserves to be judged in his own right.

"I do not think it is appropriate to be compared to Bonucci, I am a different player and a different person and I want to be judged for my performances," he told JTV.

"I will definitely give you everything I can to make the most of Juventus."

At his official unveiling on Thursday, Howedes revealed how he always held a desire to move outside of the Bundesliga.

"I wanted to play abroad and I've been able to seize this opportunity I immediately considered the right choice," the 29-year-old said.

"I feel Juventus is one of the top five most important clubs in the world. I can't say anything but express my happiness to be here and give my contribution to a successful future at Juve.

"I definitely consider myself a leader, I was captain of Schalke for six years.

"Even in the youth team I had the role of captain so ever since I was young I've been accustomed to being a leader. I have to adapt here and carve out my place in the squad."