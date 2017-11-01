Juventus to celebrate 120th birthday with special kit against Benevento

Juventus players will wear a special kit on Sunday to mark the club's anniversary, with a limited number also going on general sale.

Juventus will wear a limited edition kit against Benevento on Sunday to mark the club's 120th birthday.

The special one-off strip, comprising the classic black-and-white stripes and a simple three-gold-star badge to mark 30 league titles in Italy, will be used for the match at the Allianz Stadium.

Only 1897 shirts will be made, in honour of the year in which the club was founded by a group of students in Turin, and will be available to buy from the official club store.

Juve have also promised "yet more celebrations with lots of surprises and special initiatives" at the game against Serie A's bottom club.

Notts County, the club whose black-and-white strip inspired Juve to adopt the same, were among those to congratulate the Old Lady for turning 120 on Wednesday.

Juve originally played in pink before embracing the English side's colours.