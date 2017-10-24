Juventus claim they've been cleared of wrongdoing over Pogba transfer

The Serie A champions were being investigated by FIFA over their conduct relating to the France midfielder's move to Manchester United

Juventus have claimed that FIFA has cleared the Serie A club of any wrongdoing and subsequently not handed them any penalty or fine over Paul Pogba's move to Manchester United.

World football's governing body had launched an investigation into Juve's conduct over the sale of the France international, who joined United in the summer of 2016 for a then-record transfer of around £89.5 million.

Juve 16/1 to win CL with dabblebet

It was alleged that Mino Raiola, who represents Pogba, could have breached third-party ownership rules, with a FIFA statement back in June 2017 confirming an investigation.

It read: "We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing. We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United."

It appears Juventus are now in the clear, however, with club president Andrea Agnelli revealing that FIFA will not be taking any action.

He announced at a shareholders meeting: "The FIFA investigation into the Pogba deal is concluded, [there will be] no penalties or fines for Juventus."

Agnelli also expressed his pride at the club having won six Serie A titles in a row, adding: "On behalf of the club, supporters, team and technical staff, we are extremely proud about winning six straight Scudetto titles.

"At this club we believe the greatest success is always the next one, our challenges is to prove ourselves again in Italy and Europe."