Juventus complete signing of Blaise Matuidi from PSG

The France international has signed a three-year deal in Turin after spending six seasons with the Ligue 1 outfit

Juventus have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi in a deal worth an initial €20 million.

The 30-year-old arrived in Turin on Wednesday and began his medical, which was then completed on Thursday prior to him signing a three-year contract with the Italian champions.

The deal could rise to €30.5m if certain appearance-related bonuses are triggered during Matuidi's time with the club.

Juve have been active in the transfer window, with Matuidi's arrival adding to the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia De Sciglio and Douglas Costa.

Matuidi spent six seasons at PSG and was a key performer throughout his spell, winning Ligue 1 four times among 16 domestic trophies.

The midfielder made 295 appearances in all competitions for PSG, scoring 33 goals, and will hope to make his debut as Juve begin their Serie A campaign at home to Cagliari on Saturday.

His departure comes as PSG look to balance the books following their world-record €222m signing of Neymar from Barcelona.

The France international has never played outside of his homeland before, with Troyes and Saint-Etienne his other former clubs.