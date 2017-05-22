Serie A: Juventus confirm Balde Keita interest

Lazio star Balde Keita has attracted the interest of Juventus, but a transfer is still far away at this point.

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the Serie A champions are keeping a close eye on Lazio attacker Balde Keita, but is adamant there is no agreement yet.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2016-17 campaign and has already netted 16 goals in 31 league appearances.

His fine performances have earned Keita the interest of Juventus, but a transfer still seems far away at this stage.

"There is no agreement over Keita," Marotta told Radio Anch'io.

"He is a Lazio player and has a contract for another year. We are keeping an eye on his situation and are interested, but we are calm.

"We are always looking for talents who could play alongside our more experienced players.

"[Paulo] Dybala was also young when he joined and he has matured a lot since.

"We have already signed [Mattia] Caldara, who is staying at Atalanta for another season."

The former Barcelona youngster had an eventful weekend, scoring the opener in Lazio's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Inter, before receiving two yellow cards within the space of five minutes after the break.