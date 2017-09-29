Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini latest player to join Juan Mata's Common Goal project

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is the latest footballer to have joined Juan Mata’s Common Goal project by pledging one per cent of his wages to charity.

The Italian, who is on a reported £62,000-a-week, will end up donating more than £32,000 of his annual salary to charity and becomes the fifth player announced and joins Mata, Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels and USA Women’s National Team World Cup winners Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

While a number of the stars were contacted through Mata, Chiellini actually contacted the Common Goal initiative by registering for the newsletter, leading organisers to believe it was a hoax before they had a Skype meeting with the defender.

“By joining Common Goal, I hope I can encourage the younger generation of players to think about social responsibility in their lives,” Chiellini said. “As professional footballers, we are in a fortunate position compared to much of society. I think it’s important we keep this in mind and try to support those less lucky than us where we can.

“This isn’t really about my pledge to Common Goal,” he explained. “This is about all of us footballers giving back as a team. Individually our pledges might not change the world. But together we can make a real difference.”

Mata said of Chiellini’s involvement: “Giorgio is a true leader both on and off the pitch and I am deeply humbled to welcome him to the Common Goal team. With a role model like him on-board, I have no doubt that many younger players will follow.”

There are 12 internationals in total who have signed up to the pledge with more still to be announced, included one of Mata’s Manchester United teammates.

The Common Goal fund is run by the Berlin-based organisation streetfootballworld, which invests in more than 120 football-based charities in 80 countries.

When launching the project last month Mata implored other footballers to follow his lead.

“I’m asking my fellow professionals to join me in forming a Common Goal Starting XI,” he said.

“Together we can create a movement based on shared values that can become integral to the whole football industry - forever.

“I am leading this effort, but I don’t want to be alone.”