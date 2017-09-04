Juventus enlist Asamoah for Champions League after failed Galatasaray move

The Ghana international is among 23 players named to the Old Lady's squad for the group stage

Want-away Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah has been included in the club's 23-man squad for the Uefa Champions League group stage after his unsuccessful transfer to Galatasaray.

Having been reduced to a peripheral figure at the Allianz Stadium, the 28-year-old was keen on joining the Turkish giants in search of regular game time.

But even though Asamoah and Galatasaray agreed personal terms, the Old Lady failed to strike a deal with the Yellow-Reds, leading to his inability to move on deadline day.

Reports say the utility man has now set his sights on pursuing a transfer away in January but that has not stopped coach Massimiliano Allegri from naming the Ghanaian in Juve's list for the elite European competition.

The Old Lady have been drawn against Barcelona, Olympicos and Sporting Lisbon in Group D.

Asamoah has made 36 league appearances in all since summer 2014, having transferred from Udinese in 2012.

His injury predicaments have done little to help his cause, having been in and out of the treatment room for long spells between 2014 and 2016.

Five Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia winner's medals and three Super Cup golds make up the Accra-born’s trophy haul.