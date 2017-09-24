Juventus great Nedved comes out of retirement

Czech Pavel Nedved signed for amateur side FK Skalna in his homeland after retiring from football in 2009.

At the age of 45, former Juventus midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Pavel Nedved is coming out of retirement.

It is a return home for Nedved, who started his career in Skalna before going on to win Serie A titles among others with Juventus and Lazio.

Skalna is also the home of his 18-year-old son Pavel Jr.

It remains to be seen when Nedved – who won 91 caps for Czech Republic – will be available to play due his commitments with Juve, where he is vice-chairman of the Scudetto holders.