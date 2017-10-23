Juventus interested in De Vrij as Lazio contract talks begin

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Simone Inzaghi's side, who are hoping he snubs the Serie A champions and signs an extension

Juventus are interested in taking Stefan de Vrij on a free signing if the defender ignores a contract offer from Lazio, Goal understands.

The centre-back's deal expires at the end of the season, but is in talks over a renewal with Simone Inzaghi's side.

The capital club are confident of extending De Vrij's deal until June 2020 and the 25-year-old said last week he is happy where he is.

"I'm very happy to be here, we are talking to the club now and I hope to find an agreement," he told reporters.

"You never know what will happen, but my intention is to grow, improve and make the best decision for my career."

The Dutchman has also been linked with Liverpool in recent transfer windows, but Serie A champions Juve see him as a good option to bolster the centre of their defence.

However, Massimiliano Allegri's side are only interested in signing him for free.

De Vrij has been a key player for Lazio, who currently sit third in Serie A after nine games, level on points with Juve and three behind leaders Napoli.