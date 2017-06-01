Juventus renaming ground to Allianz Stadium in six-year deal

Allianz have added Juventus' stadium to their list of venues, which also includes the grounds of Bayern Munich and Nice.

Juventus have signed a naming rights deal which means their ground will be called the Allianz Stadium from July.

The home of the Italian champions will be the Allianz Stadium until 2023 under the terms of the six-year agreement struck between Juve, Allianz and Lagardere Sports, which is the holder of the venue's naming rights.

Allianz sponsors high-profile grounds in other countries, including Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena and Nice's Allianz Riviera.

"It's with great pleasure that we welcome Allianz into our family of partners for a deal as special as this one – the naming of our home," said Giorgio Ricci, who serves as Juve's head of global partnerships and corporate revenues as well as co-chief revenue officer.



OFFICIAL: On 1 July 2017, our home will be renamed the Allianz Stadium.



Full story https://t.co/lZQRtu4GHV pic.twitter.com/GVPJVTlVtG — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 1, 2017

"The arrival of a global giant in the insurance sector such as Allianz is further testament to how Juventus has established itself as a first-class international institution, whilst enriching a stadium that has played a significant role, since its inauguration in 2011, to creating history with six legendary Scudetto titles celebrated within its walls.

"Our ambition and objective is to collaborate with Allianz for the benefit of our supporters, just as with the other partners who have helped transform the stadium into a theatre, ensuring that each match is a show of entertainment and a welcoming place for families."