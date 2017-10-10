Juventus to star in fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary series in 2018

Netflix have announced that a Juventus documentary series is to be launched in 2018, consisting of four hour long episodes following some of the club’s key characters both on and off the field.

The documentary series follows hot on the heels of Netflix’s Last Chance U, which followed the football program at East Mississippi Community College.

Netflix have been handed unprecedented access to the Juventus players for the current season, with the documentary set to show Serie A matches, action from the training field and a behind-the-scenes look inside Massimiliano Allegri's dressing room.

The club confirmed they would be the subjects of the documentary in a statement and said that they were proud to be working with the American entertainment service.

“It’s a source of pride that Juventus is the first football club to be the subject of a Netflix Original Docuseries,” said co-chief revenue officer Federico Palomba.

“Collaborations of this kind confirm our passion for innovation and being, in every sense, a sport entertainment brand. In this way, we are determined to reach Bianconeri fans across the world and millions of Netflix users, who thanks to this docuseries can get to know Juventus from every angle.”

Star striker Dybala is sure to feature in the documentary (Getty) More

Erik Barmack, Vice President of International original series at Netflix added: “Netflix is the home of passionate storytelling, and there are no more passionate fans than tifosi of the bianconeri. We are excited to have unique, exclusive access to one of the most important squads in the world.”

Juventus currently sit second in Serie A, two points behind leaders Napoli.