Juventus star Howedes ruled out for four weeks with thigh injury

The Germany defender's wait for his Juventus debut goes on after he was ruled out for up to a month with a muscle problem

Juventus defender Benedikt Howedes will be out of action for four weeks after picking up a thigh injury in training on Thursday.

The Germany international, who is yet to make his debut following his loan move from Schalke in August, has aggravated a previous injury in his left leg.

A statement on Juve's website read: "Initial examinations suggest it is a grade one-two strain and the estimated recovery time is around four weeks.

"A more precise recovery time will be established in due course following daily monitoring of the player and further diagnostic tests."

The injury ruled Howedes out of Saturday's 4-0 derby win over Torino.