Juventus target Howedes not swayed by Premier League interest

A late offer from an unnamed Premier League club is unlikely to persuade Germany international Benedikt Howedes against joining Juventus.

Benedikt Howedes' agent expects the Schalke defender to join Juventus despite interest from the Premier League.

Germany international Howedes has been linked heavily to Juventus over recent days, with the latest reports from Italy suggesting he will move to the Serie A champions on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Premier League duo Liverpool and Leicester City have also been linked with a late bid for the 29-year-old World Cup winner.

His representative Volker Struth told Sky90 an unnamed English club was pursuing his client but did not offer a prospect as appealing as Juventus.

"I expect the deal to go through," Struth said.

"It is about the details now. There is an offer from England too, but the club is only a little attractive."

Juventus are yet to bolster their central defensive options since Leonardo Bonucci completed his stunning switch to AC Milan last month.