Juventus target Wojciech Szczesny to meet with Arsene Wenger before deciding on future, says agent

After two years at the club on loan, Roma decided against signing Szczesny: Getty

Wojciech Szczesny’s agent has claimed that the player will not discuss moving to Juventus until he has first talked to Arsene Wenger about his future at Arsenal.

Reports in Italy have claimed that the Italian champions, who will play Real Madrid in Saturday night’s Champions League final, have been in talks with the goalkeeper over a four-year deal.

It has been suggested that the Serie A club see Szczesny as a long-term successor to Gianluigi Buffon, who will turn 40 halfway through next season.

However, it is believed that Szczesny wants to stay at Arsenal if at all possible, with his agent David Manasseh insisting that his first step will be to discuss his future with Wenger.

“There is still no agreement with Juventus,” David Manasseh said to Przeglad Sportowy.

“Szczesny has yet to talk with Wenger, who has been confirmed as Arsenal coach for the next two years.”

The Polish international was disappointed that Roma did not move to make his loan deal into a permanent transfer and it is understood that the club's new sporting director, Monchi, is already looking at alternative goalkeepers for next season.

This means that Szczesny has set his sights on a return to London, with the Polish international confident that he can fight Petr Cech for the number 1 jersey at the Emirates Stadium.

View photos Szczesny has not been an Arsenal first-team regular since 2013–14 (Getty) More

Whether Arsene Wenger wants to keep the 27-year-old shotstopper is another matter entirely, and while Arsenal sources insist no decision has been made on Szczesny's future it looks increasingly likely as if he will be sold - even if the club also cashes in on David Ospina.