Juventus trying to push through Strootman deal

Juan Cuadrado could move in the opposite direction as the Serie A champions seek to secure the Dutchman

Juventus are doing their best to secure the transfer of Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman, Goal understands.

The Serie A champions may have just signed Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain, but they want to add another top-class midfielder to their ranks and are eyeing the 27-year-old.

Roma do not wish to sell the Netherlands star but they will open talks with Juve imminently to find out what the Turin side can put on the table.

Any deal could potentially involve a swap, with Juan Cuadrado and a sum of money moving to the Italian capital as Juve feel that they are well stocked in those areas.

Strootman previously had a €45 million release clause attached to his Roma contract but that has now expired and Juventus will try to secure a deal for less than that figure.

The champions started the defence of their Serie A title with a 3-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday.